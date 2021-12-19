Sunday, December 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi's single-day Covid cases at all time high since 2nd wave

Delhi's single-day Covid cases at all time high since 2nd wave

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2021 19:15 IST
covid 19 cases, covid 19 third wave, covid 19 second wave, odhisha government, possible third wave,
Image Source : PTI

Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, said a bulletin released by the health department. 

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 107 fresh cases Covid-19 cases on Sunday.
  • The national capital also reported one death, taking the overall death toll to 25,101.
  • Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi.

Delhi reported 107 fresh cases Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since the second wave of the pandemic. The national capital also reported one death, taking the overall death toll to 25,101 and the tally of total cases to 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, said a bulletin released by the health department. 

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News