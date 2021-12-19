Delhi's single-day Covid cases at all time high since 2nd wave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, said a bulletin released by the health department.

Delhi reported 107 fresh cases Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest since the second wave of the pandemic. The national capital also reported one death, taking the overall death toll to 25,101 and the tally of total cases to 14,42,197. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, said a bulletin released by the health department.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

