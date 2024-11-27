Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea to constitute 'Sanatan Dharma Raksha Board'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (November 27) refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharma Raksha Board'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it cannot issue a direction to the authorities to constitute such a board as the issue fell within the policy domain and asked the petitioner to approach the government instead.

"You have to go to the government. We don't do this. They (MPs) will raise it in Parliament. We can't do anything in this. We can't say create a trust," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

He said similar boards were present for other religions but he was yet to receive any response from the Centre on his representation. The court observed that it did not have the knowledge or capability to pass the direction sought by the petitioner.

"Writ petition is closed after giving liberty to the petitioner to approach the government," the court said.