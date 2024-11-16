Devkinandan Thakur raises 'Sanatan Board' demand in Delhi Dharm Sansad, says 'Abhi nahi, to kabhi nahi'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Devkinandan Thakur in Dharma Sansad

Devkinandan Thakur, the popular spiritual orator, called a Sanatan Dharm Sansad in Delhi on Saturday. The event was attended by Dwarikapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati. He was the chief guest in the Sansad. Through the grand event, a demand for the formation of the Sanatan Board was raised in a unified voice.

Saints from 13 akharas participated in the event along with others including, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi, Ayodhya and Pradeep Mishra among others. During the event, Devkinandan Thakur said, "The issue of animal fat in Tirupati Balaji temple's prasad is a big one. We demand a Sanatan Board so that this incident does not happen again." He said, "I am giving you a mantra of now or never."

Speaking on the Hindu population, he said, "Hindus should not be reduced in number rather it should keep increasing." Meanwhile, he also raised his voice for Krishnajanmabhoomi and said, "We have to gather for Thakur ji's temple in Mathura." Devkinanadan Thakur further said that Hindu girls should be married only in the Hindu religion. Speaking about further action, Devkinandan Thakur announced that the next Dharm Sansad wil be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

What Hanuman Garhi's Raju Das said?

Speaking at the event, Hanuman Garhi's Raju Das urged for the organisation of a similar event in Kumbh. He said that the government takes crores of rupees from the temples but when it organises Kumbh many start objecting to it.

He also said that after elections some people start saying that Hindus are violent. Highlighting situations in Bangladesh, Raju Das said, "We all know what is happening in Bangladesh and thus it is necessary to become cautious. And so become unified" Addressing the crowd of thousands, he said, "Sanatan Board would only be constituted if you walk alongside saints."

What Pandit Pradeep Mishra said?

Reacting to Maulana Taukir Raza's recent controversial statement, spiritual orator Pandit Pradeep Mishra said, "He says that he has stopped his youth but he does not know that in our kathas lakhs of youth comes and on our single order, they could do anything."

What did Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti say?

Hindu saint Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti also addressed the event and that Sanatan Dharm is crucial for protecting the nation. He came down heavily on the Waqf Board and said that no other country has such a board but India. He also demanded the UCC and quashing the minority status of the Muslim community, adding that their population is 19 per cent in UP.

He also iterated Devkinandan Thakur's sentiment on Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. Taking hard stand on Muslims' entry in Kumbh, Vedanti said, "When the entry of non-Muslims is prohibited 40 km before Mecca and Medina, then it is necessary to ban the entry of Muslims in Kumbh. There is no need for any Muslim in Kumbh Mela."