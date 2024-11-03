Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party sets up 'Sanatana Dharma protection wing'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

Sanatana Dharma protection wing: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced the formation of a new wing within his party 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' aimed at protecting Sanatana Dharma in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan's party Jana Sena is a part of the ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan gave this information by issuing a press release. According to the press release issued, Pawan Kalyan said, "I am starting a separate branch in Janasena to protect Sanatan Dharma and will name it 'Narasimha Varahi Ganam'."

'Those who criticise Sanatana Dharma...'

The Janasena party chief further said that he respects all religions and follows his Hindu religion. "Those who criticise Sanatana Dharma on social media or speak disrespectfully about it will have to face the consequences."

He also highlighted the importance of respecting religious values, particularly when visiting Hindu temples and practicing Sanatana Dharma. He asserted that Sanatana Dharma is a guiding force not only for India but for the world.

Pawan Kalyan demands board for protection of 'Sanatana Dharma'

Following the laddoo controversy in the famous Tirupati Balaji temple of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan had demanded the formation of Sanatan Dharma Rakshan Board at the national level. Now he himself has formed a separate wing in his party.

During the controversy, Kalyan had said, "Our government is committed to taking strict action, but this matter highlights the insult of temples, its land issues and other religious practices. Pawan Kalyan further said that now the time has come to form 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshan Board' at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples across India."

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan demands board for protection of 'Sanatana Dharma' at national, state level | VIDEO

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, daughter granted permission to visit Tirupati temple to 'propitiate Lord Venkateswara'