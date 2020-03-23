Amidst lockdown, Delhi govt to present budget today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejrial on Monday said the Delhi government will present its budget today amid the coronavirus outbreak. He called it 'important' as without passing of the budget, the government will not be able to to incur any expenduture till April 1. "Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because without passage of budget, the government won''t be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases jumped to 396 in India including foreign nationals on Sunday as 81 new cases were reported from across the country-- the highest single-day increase so far. India reported three more deaths -- each from Mumbai, Patna and Surat on Sunday, taking the overall toll in the country to seven. "A total number of Coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR. Till last week, the highest single-day increase was 50 COVID-19 cases.