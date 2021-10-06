Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
Delhi government to start 'anti-dust campaign' from October 7

"We had a meeting with all govt construction agencies on Sept 14 and with private agencies on Sept 17. In the meeting, we discussed 14 point agenda," Gopal Rai said.

New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2021 18:06 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi govt to start 'anti-dust campaign' from Oct 7.

 

In a joint meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Engineers and Green Marshals on Wednesday, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government's anti-dust campaign will start from October 7 and will continue till October 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rai launched the 'Advanced Green War Room' and 'Green Delhi App' app for people to send in their complaints into the problems pertaining to 10 kinds of pollution throughout the winter season.

"Last year the anti-dust campaign showed good results. This time it will be run in a more systematic manner," Rai said.

"We had a meeting with all government construction agencies on September 14 and with private agencies on September 17. In the meeting, we discussed the 14 point agenda," the minister said.

The 31 teams that include 17 DPCC and 14 of Green Marshal will go to the ground from Thursday and will monitor the areas with mobile vans, he said.

The notice will be given on any irregularity, if no explanation comes in two days, then a penalty will be imposed as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines of 2016.

"On Thursday we are launching a separate online portal for Construction and Demolition (CD) Waste Management," Rai said.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

