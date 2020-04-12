Delhi govt issues temporary ration coupon: Here's how to apply

Delhi govt issues temporary ration coupon

Amid surging COVID-19 cases and stringent lockdown regulations in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to issue temporary ration coupon to non-ration cardholders living in Delhi to give relief to citizens facing problems due to shutdown. With this, the citizens of Delhi who do not hold ration cards can get ration at subsidized rates from fair price shops by applying for this coupon online.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that the government will provide ration to 71 lakh people who had ration cards.

Steps to apply for temporary ration coupon by Delhi government

Step 1: Visit the official website -- delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Apply for Temporary Ration Coupon"

Step 3: Fill ur personal details

Step 4: Upload a clear picture of your Aadhar card

Step 6: Click on 'Submit' button

Step 7: Get an e-Coupon or a unique number on your phone with your address of Ration distribution centre

Step 8: Take this Coupon with the original Aadhar card to ration centre and collect your ration.

The applicants should also know that the website is facing a server issue. If they get any difficulty in applying the same, they should it after some time.

