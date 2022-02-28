Delhi reports 258 fresh Covid cases today, 47% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent, and three deaths.

Delhi reported 258 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death on Monday, according to the data shared by health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.71 per cent.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,892. The death toll stood at 26,122, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,584, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

