India logs 8,013 Covid cases, 119 deaths in 24 hours; daily positivity rate falls to 1.11%

Highlights
- India on Monday recorded 8,013 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
- Active cases now stand at 1,02,601 while recoveries rose to 4,23,07,686
- Also, the country reported 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed
India on Monday recorded 8,013 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 per cent lower than yesterday. With this, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000. Also, the country reported 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.
Active cases now stand at 1,02,601 while recoveries rose to 4,23,07,686. Daily Covid positivity rate fell to 1.11 per cent.
India has so far administered 1,77,50,86,335 vaccine doses.
Noting the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday lifted certain restrictions in the state and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.
In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy.
The order also stated that meetings and training can be held offline in government and private sectors if required.
Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Total
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|9878
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|2850
|2300165
|14726
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|149
|63968
|296
|Assam
|1569
|715903
|6638
|Bihar
|321
|817486
|12255
|Chandigarh
|165
|90402
|1165
|Chhattisgarh
|1705
|1135075
|14027
|1
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11433
|4
|Delhi
|2086
|1831426
|26122
|3
|Goa
|301
|240899
|3801
|1
|Gujarat
|2049
|1209534
|10928
|2
|Haryana
|2193
|968694
|10557
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|1145
|277961
|4119
|4
|Jammu and Kashmir
|788
|447419
|4748
|Jharkhand
|481
|428567
|5315
|Karnataka
|6526
|3894333
|39936
|17
|Kerala***
|30745
|6401236
|65223
|62
|Ladakh
|166
|27609
|228
|Lakshadweep
|8
|11339
|52
|Madhya Pradesh
|3851
|1024010
|10727
|Maharashtra
|11225
|7710376
|143697
|2
|Manipur
|339
|134308
|2111
|2
|Meghalaya
|196
|91699
|1578
|1
|Mizoram
|7268
|205403
|657
|2
|Nagaland
|119
|34528
|755
|Odisha
|2499
|1273304
|9064
|8
|Puducherry
|142
|163607
|1962
|Punjab
|729
|739616
|17702
|Rajasthan
|4969
|1265028
|9537
|2
|Sikkim
|59
|38562
|443
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|6393
|3404611
|38003
|1
|Telangana
|3237
|781427
|4111
|Tripura
|27
|99914
|919
|Uttarakhand
|2392
|426002
|7680
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3954
|2040065
|23453
|3
|West Bengal
|1944
|1991899
|21175
|3
|Total#
|102601
|42307686
|513843
|119
Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 435.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.94 million and vaccinations to over 10.48 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 435,174,068 and 5,948,306, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,486,610,798.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,939,142 and 948,397, according to the CSSE.
ALSO READ | Kerala lifts COVID restrictions, allows full occupancy at theatres, bars, clubs, hotels