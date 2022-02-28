Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 8,013 Covid cases, 119 deaths in 24 hours; daily positivity rate falls to 1.11%

India on Monday recorded 8,013 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22 per cent lower than yesterday. With this, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000. Also, the country reported 119 more fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases now stand at 1,02,601 while recoveries rose to 4,23,07,686. Daily Covid positivity rate fell to 1.11 per cent.

India has so far administered 1,77,50,86,335 vaccine doses.

Noting the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday lifted certain restrictions in the state and decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

In its order, the state government allowed bars, hotels, restaurants and theatres to function with full occupancy.

The order also stated that meetings and training can be held offline in government and private sectors if required.

Kerala reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Total Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 9878 129 Andhra Pradesh 2850 2300165 14726 1 Arunachal Pradesh 149 63968 296 Assam 1569 715903 6638 Bihar 321 817486 12255 Chandigarh 165 90402 1165 Chhattisgarh 1705 1135075 14027 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11433 4 Delhi 2086 1831426 26122 3 Goa 301 240899 3801 1 Gujarat 2049 1209534 10928 2 Haryana 2193 968694 10557 2 Himachal Pradesh 1145 277961 4119 4 Jammu and Kashmir 788 447419 4748 Jharkhand 481 428567 5315 Karnataka 6526 3894333 39936 17 Kerala*** 30745 6401236 65223 62 Ladakh 166 27609 228 Lakshadweep 8 11339 52 Madhya Pradesh 3851 1024010 10727 Maharashtra 11225 7710376 143697 2 Manipur 339 134308 2111 2 Meghalaya 196 91699 1578 1 Mizoram 7268 205403 657 2 Nagaland 119 34528 755 Odisha 2499 1273304 9064 8 Puducherry 142 163607 1962 Punjab 729 739616 17702 Rajasthan 4969 1265028 9537 2 Sikkim 59 38562 443 1 Tamil Nadu 6393 3404611 38003 1 Telangana 3237 781427 4111 Tripura 27 99914 919 Uttarakhand 2392 426002 7680 1 Uttar Pradesh 3954 2040065 23453 3 West Bengal 1944 1991899 21175 3 Total# 102601 42307686 513843 119

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 435.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.94 million and vaccinations to over 10.48 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 435,174,068 and 5,948,306, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,486,610,798.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,939,142 and 948,397, according to the CSSE.

