Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near MTNL office in Damodar Park, 15 fire tenders at spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near MTNL office in Damodar Park, 15 fire tenders at spot A massive fire broke out in a factory near the MTNL office in Damodar Park, Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday. As many as 15 fire tenders are rushed at the spot for firefighting operations.