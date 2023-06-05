Delhi: Fire breaks out in server room at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan

Delhi: A fire broke out in the server room at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here on Monday morning. According to officials, the fire was in the server room on the second floor of the building and was doused at 12.05 pm. The officials were informed about the blaze at 11.38 am. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control within half an hour.

It appears to be an electrical fire

"The fire broke out in a server room and has been controlled. Prima facie it appears to be an electrical fire, and was started at an electricity meter installed there," said a Delhi Fire Service official.

Major fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi

Earlier, on Sunday, a major fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. After receiving information about the fire, Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and doused the fire.

"We got a call around 10:30 in the morning that the slum areas in Jahangirpuri had caught fire. When we reached here, we found that a godown of waste materials, located a little outside the slum areas, had blazed," officials said to ANI.

"It would have caused danger to the slum. 11-12 vehicles have reached the spot. The cooling process will take a while, but we have taken it under control," they added.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Fire breaks out in slums in Jahangirpuri area, fire tenders rushed to spot

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 15th floor of 28-storey building near R City Mall in Ghatkopar area

Latest India News