Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 15th floor of 28-storey building near R City Mall in Ghatkopar area

Mumbai fire: Fire broke out in a room on 15th floor of a 28-storey building near R City Mall in Ghatkopar area on Tuesday night.
Five fire tenders were on the spot and no casualties have been reported so far, said BMC.
More details are awaited.
