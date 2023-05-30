Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 15th floor of 28-storey building near R City Mall in Ghatkopar area

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 20:52 IST
Mumbai fire: Fire broke out in a room on 15th floor of a 28-storey building near R City Mall in Ghatkopar area on Tuesday night.

Five fire tenders were on the spot and no casualties have been reported so far, said BMC.

More details are awaited.

