Sunrisers Hyderabad's overseas pacer ruled out of IPL 2026, franchise seeks replacement

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a setback with overseas seamer David Payne being ruled out of IPL 2026, owing to an ankle injury. The England bowler, who had joined the squad as a replacement for Jack Edwards, featured in two matches before his campaign was cut short. During his brief stint, the 35-year-old picked up two wickets but struggled with an economy rate of 14.

Now, with the pace attack already in place and Pat Cummins expected to link up with the squad soon, the team is unlikely to feel his absence strongly and could instead look to bring in a player who adds depth to the middle order.

Meanwhile, Payne was signed on the back of a terrific Big Bash League (BBL), where he claimed 11 wickets in six matches for Perth Scorchers at an economy rate of 7.95. However, he failed to produce the same impact in the IPL before being ruled out of the competition.

SRH are fourth on the points table

Courtesy of two wins in five matches, Hyderabad remain fourth on the points table. After a topsy-turvy start, the Ishan Kishan-led side produced a stunning bowling show in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals, where debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain claimed four wickets each. They dominated the proceedings from the beginning and courtesy of the same, Hyderabad picked up a comfortable 57-run win.

Next up, CSK

Hyderabad will host Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming clash in the IPL 2026. The goal will be to keep up with the momentum after a strong win, but CSK will come hard as well, especially after winning back-to-back games for the first time since 2024. In the meantime, there’s no update on whether MS Dhoni will play the upcoming game. The franchise hasn’t shared details about his update and his participation will only be guaranteed if the keeper-batter travels with the team to Hyderabad.

For the hosts, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen would hold the key. They have been consistent with the bat, but the franchise also needs the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head to show up on a consistent basis.

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