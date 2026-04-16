Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta gets Z category security cover after repeated bomb threat e-mails

New Delhi:

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has been granted Z-category security cover following a series of bomb threat emails received by the legislative body in recent weeks. The decision comes in the wake of multiple targeted threats and a recent high-profile security breach, according to the Assembly Secretariat.

Under the enhanced Z-category security arrangement, Gupta will now receive round-the-clock protection from a specialised security team, along with a dedicated escort vehicle.

Around six to seven threatening emails have been received by the secretariat and the Speaker's office since the budget session began on March 23.

Security breach at Delhi Assembly

In a separate incident, a man reportedly drove his vehicle into the Assembly premises by breaching the boundary gate, placed a bouquet and garland near the Speaker’s office, and then left.

Meanwhile, security at the Assembly complex in New Delhi is being significantly strengthened in coordination with security agencies to ensure the safety of all members and staff.

Officials said steps are being taken to strengthen security at the complex, including increasing the number of personnel at entry gates, deploying mobile patrol vehicles, and installing hydraulic road blockers.

A unified command structure and a multi-layered security grid will also be put in place to prevent any such incidents in the future.

No vehicle should be permitted entry into assembly premises

Earlier, Gupta had said not even the slightest lapse in the security of the assembly can be permitted. "Immediate measures directed by the speaker included installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on-ground security mechanism within the premises," the statement said.

He had also directed that all entry and exit points be comprehensively strengthened through improved positioning, strict control protocols, and enhanced infrastructure, recommending that each gate be manned by a minimum of two personnel from the CRPF and the Delhi Police to ensure coordinated vigilance.

"No vehicle should be permitted entry in the assembly premises under any circumstance, without proper security clearance," Gupta said.

He also directed that a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable of swift movement and immediate intervention within the premises be deployed.

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