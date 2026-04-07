Delhi Assembly security breach: Accused drove car inside to flag nephew's missing case, say police

New Delhi:

In a big revelation in Delhi Legislative Assembly security breach case, accused Sarabjit allegedly drove his car into the premises in a desperate attempt to draw police attention to his missing nephew’s case. According to police sources, Sarabjit’s nephew, Harman Singh, has been missing since April 1, with a formal complaint already registered at Hari Nagar police station. Frustrated by what he perceived as inaction, Sarabjit took the extreme step, believing that a senior official inside the Assembly would finally hear his plea.

Investigators say Sarabjit acted alone and was unarmed. However, officials stressed that the vehicle itself could have turned into a deadly weapon, posing a serious risk to lives inside the premises.

Preliminary findings reveal that Sarabjit was unfamiliar with Delhi’s routes. He reportedly paid two taxi drivers Rs 2,000 to guide him after leaving the Assembly area. He had also asked them about directions to Parliament. Police have questioned both individuals, but so far, no evidence suggests their involvement in the incident.

The accused, described as physically strong and financially stable, had recently purchased a new Tata Sierra in February. Despite claims from his family that he is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment since December 2025, police say they are not relying solely on that explanation and are verifying medical records, including a prescription reportedly issued in Shahjahanpur.

Accused shows aggression in police custody

Sarabjit’s behavior in custody has raised further concerns. Officials described him as highly aggressive—he allegedly shook the lock-up grills, shouted through the night, and made incoherent claims, including saying he possessed a “Maharaja’s sword.”

Police are also analysing his call detail records to establish a clearer timeline and motive.

Further investigation revealed that Sarabjit had travelled to Nangal in Punjab in search of his nephew but returned empty-handed. Following a dispute with family members, he came to Delhi. In an attempt to prevent his condition from worsening, the family had reportedly told him that Harman had been found—something that was not true.

On the day of the incident, Sarabjit initially planned to visit Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with a bouquet but instead diverted to the Delhi Assembly.

He has been medically examined and the report will be produced before the Tis Hazari Court. Police have invoked charges of attempt to murder against him, and further interrogation is ongoing.