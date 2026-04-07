Delhi Assembly security tightened after breach; hydraulic road blockers, mobile patrol vehicles to be deployed

New Delhi:

A day after a major security breach at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, authorities on Tuesday reviewed safety arrangements and ordered a significant overhaul of security protocols. The review was conducted in a high-level meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Senior Delhi Police officers, a joint director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), an additional chief secretary of PWD Navin Kumar Chaudhary, assembly officers, and some MLAs were present in the meeting.

Security revamped with hydraulic road blockers, mobile patrol vehicles

Officials said steps are being taken to strengthen security at the complex, including increasing the number of personnel at entry gates, deploying mobile patrol vehicles, and installing hydraulic road blockers.

A unified command structure and a multi-layered security grid will also be put in place to prevent any such incidents in the future.

In a statement, Gupta said not even the slightest lapse in the security of the assembly can be permitted. "Immediate measures directed by the speaker included installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on ground security mechanism within the premises," the statement said.

He directed that all entry and exit points be comprehensively strengthened through improved positioning, strict control protocols and enhanced infrastructure, recommending that each gate be manned by a minimum of two personnel from CRPF and Delhi Police to ensure coordinated vigilance.

"No vehicle should be permitted entry in the assembly premises under any circumstance, without proper security clearance," Gupta said.

He also directed that a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable of swift movement and immediate intervention within the premises be deployed.

Delhi Assembly security breach

On Monday afternoon, the assembly complex was on high alert after a masked man drove his SUV through a gate at high speed, placed a bouquet and garland in Gupta's vehicle before fleeing despite attempts by security personnel to stop him. The accused entered the assembly through Gate No 2 where one security person was deployed.

The accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Pilibhit in UP, was arrested two hours after the incident.

Singh, 37, is believed to be a "follower of the Kisan Andolan (farmers' agitation)".

He has shared several posts on social media platforms expressing support for farmer leaders who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation. Some of this content was later deleted either by him or by the original posters.

Court sends SUV driver to 8-day police custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the man who caused a security breach at the Delhi Assembly by forcing his way into the complex in an SUV to eight days in police custody. Police produced the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, before Judicial Magistrate Kartik Taparia seeking ten days of police custody but were only granted eight days.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that 10 days of police custody are required to carry out a detailed investigation into the Assembly security breach and to examine any possible conspiracy, including a potential terror angle.

He told the court that the accused, Singh, had allegedly discarded his mobile phone, which is yet to be recovered.

Opposing the plea, the defence counsel contended that Singh is mentally unstable and has been undergoing regular medical treatment for the past several months, urging the court to deny police custody.

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Also Read: Man who breached Delhi Assembly to place bouquet arrested; high-level inquiry ordered