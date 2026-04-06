Major security breach at Delhi Assembly as vehicle rams gate; ink hurled at Speaker's car

New Delhi:

A major security breach was reported at the Delhi Legislative Assembly after a car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number forcefully entered the premises on Monday, officials said.

According to initial information, the vehicle broke through the iron barrier at Gate No. 2 and managed to gain access to the Assembly complex. The driver then proceeded towards the office of Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch.Also, ink was also thrown at the Speaker's car during the incident, further escalating security concerns within the high-security zone.

Authorities said the unidentified vehicle later managed to flee the Assembly premises, raising questions over the existing security arrangements. The incident is being treated as a serious breach, and an investigation has been launched to identify the driver and determine the motive behind the act.