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Major security breach at Delhi Assembly as vehicle rams gate; ink hurled at Speaker's car

Reported ByAbhay Parashar Anamika Gaur  Edited ByArushi Jaiswal  
Published: ,Updated:

The incident has raised serious security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential security breach.

Delhi Assembly
Delhi Assembly Image Source : PTI (File)
New Delhi:

A major security breach was reported at the Delhi Legislative Assembly after a car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number forcefully entered the premises on Monday, officials said.

According to initial information, the vehicle broke through the iron barrier at Gate No. 2 and managed to gain access to the Assembly complex. The driver then proceeded towards the office of Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch.Also, ink was also thrown at the Speaker's car during the incident, further escalating security concerns within the high-security zone.

Authorities said the unidentified vehicle later managed to flee the Assembly premises, raising questions over the existing security arrangements. The incident is being treated as a serious breach, and an investigation has been launched to identify the driver and determine the motive behind the act.

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