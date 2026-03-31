Man sent 1500 threat mails to courts across India, used VPN, changed houses: How he was finally captured

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested Shrinivas Luis from Mysuru after a two-week-long cyber investigation. He has been brought to Delhi and is currently on police remand as investigators dig deeper into a series of threatening emails sent across the country.

Hundreds of threat mails sent across Indian and beyond

According to police sources, Luis allegedly sent hundreds of threat emails, many of them targeting courts, including the Supreme Court of India and several High Courts.

He frequently sent emails multiple times a day to different institutions

Messages were written in English and Kannada

Some emails were also sent to locations outside India, including cities in Pakistan

Investigators believe he may have sent up to 1,500 emails, aiming to disrupt court functioning and create panic.

Courts and police were primary targets

Officials said courts were his main focus, with repeated threats sent to judicial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Threat mails were sent to district courts, High Courts, and even the Supreme Court

Police departments and other government offices were also targeted

His actions triggered multiple security alerts in recent months

Authorities are also probing his possible links to similar threats sent earlier to schools and public institutions.

Used technology to hide identity

Luis was reportedly skilled at hiding his digital footprint. He used techniques like VPNs and IP masking to conceal his identity. Most emails were sent through his mobile phone and his devices, including phones and laptops, have been seized for forensic analysis

A police team has also taken him back to Mysuru to recover additional electronic evidence.

Personal Frustration May Have Been a Motive

During questioning, investigators found that Luis had a troubled personal and academic background. He reportedly had a family land dispute in Mysuru, despite qualifying NET, he struggled with stability in his career. Moreover, He had studied law but dropped out before completing his degree

Sources suggest frustration over legal issues and lack of success may have driven him to target courts.

Here's how he evade arrest