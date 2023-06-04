Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Delhi: Fire breaks out in slums in Jahangirpuri area, fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out in the slum area of the Jahangirpuri neighborhood in Delhi on Sunday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot following the information about the incident was received.

"We received information about fire in the slums of Jahangirpuri area. 11-12 fire engines reached the spot. We found that the fire had started in an open area where garbage was lying. The fire is being extinguished, but the cooling process will take time," said Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the social media showing enormous billows of dark smoke in atmosphere.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1665238972065550336

More details awaited...