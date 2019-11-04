Monday, November 04, 2019
     
  Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at four-storeyed factory in Peeragarhi

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at four-storeyed factory in Peeragarhi

A four-storeyed factory engulfed in flames in Delhi late on Sunday. At least 28 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames, in which one fire personnel has been injured. There were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident.

New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2019 7:52 IST
Delhi factory fire
Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO

Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi 

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area late on Sunday. At least 28 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames. 

According to the fire officials, three of their personnel were injured in the operation. Efforts to douse the flames are underway. 

The reason for the fire was yet not known. 

There were no reports of any casualties. 

