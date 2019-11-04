Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at four-storeyed factory in Peeragarhi

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area late on Sunday. At least 28 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

According to the fire officials, three of their personnel were injured in the operation. Efforts to douse the flames are underway.

The reason for the fire was yet not known.

There were no reports of any casualties.

