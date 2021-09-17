Friday, September 17, 2021
     
The Test Positivity Rate was recorded at 0.04 percent as 74,099 samples were tested in the national capital, and as many as 56 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.   

New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2021 16:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

COVID-19: Delhi logs 33 fresh cases, one death 

Delhi on Friday reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, and one death, pushing the total death toll to 25,805, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. 

The Test Positivity Rate was recorded at 0.04 percent as 74,099 samples were tested in the national capital, and as many as 56 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. 

On Thursday, Delhi reported 28 fresh cases and one death, taking the total fatality tally of this month to 2.  

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period. On Thursday, 28 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent, according to the bulletin.

Write a comment

