Kerala records fresh 33,182 Covid cases, state govt withholds TPR data

However, 22,182 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 1,21,486 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of 18.25 percent.

Kerala reported 22,182 fresh COVID-19 infections and 178 deaths, pushing the total caseload to 44,46,228 and fatalities to 23,165, according to a bulletin released by the state health ministry on Thursday. However, the state government release did not mention the Test Positivity Rate for the consecutive second day.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 26,563 which brought the total recoveries to 42,36,309 and the number of active cases to 1,86,190, a state government release said. 1,21,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,252 cases followed by Ernakulam (2,901), Thiruvananthapuram (2,135), Malappuram (2,061), Kozhikode (1,792), Palakkad (1,613), Kollam (1,520), Alappuzha (1,442), Kannur (1,246), Kottayam (1,212), Pathanamthitta (1,015) and Idukki (973).

Of the new cases, 105 were health workers, 89 were from outside the state, and 21,122 were infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 866 cases.

There are currently 5,54,807 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,27,791 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 27,016 in hospitals.

