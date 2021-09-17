India logs 34,403 fresh COVID cases, over 37,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Health workers administer dose of Covid vaccine to women during special vaccination camp in Thane.

India recorded new 34,403 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The country saw a total of 37,950 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.65 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,42,923, the ministry data showed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday reported 22,182 fresh COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths, which took the caseload to 44,46,228 and fatalities to 23,165.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 26,563 which brought the total recoveries to 42,36,309 and the number of active cases to 1,86,190, a state government release said.

While the release said that 1,21,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it, again for the second day running, did not state what the Test Positivity Rate was.

However, 22,182 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 1,21,486 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of 18.

25 per cent.

