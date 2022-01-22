Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi logs highest single-day Covid deaths since June; 11,486 fresh cases today

Delhi reported 11,486 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, and 45 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 16.36%.

On Friday, Delhi reported 10,756 fresh Covid-19 cases. As many as 479 people have succumbed to the disease so far in January. According to officials, 59,629 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday, as against 57,290 a day ago. Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 Covid cases and 43 fatalities, while the positivity rate was 21.48 per cent.

Since last week, Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been saying that hospital admissions have stabilised in the national capital and the third wave has plateaued. The Delhi government on Thursday capped the rate of conventional RT-PCR tests in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 300, reducing the price by 40 per cent, according to an order.

Earlier, the test used to cost Rs 500. Rapid antigen tests at private facilities will cost Rs 100, the order stated. Earlier, it used to cost Rs 300.

