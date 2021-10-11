COVID-19: Delhi reports 23 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 46,843 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 23 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,089. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi has recorded only two deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 46,843 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 29 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. On Saturday, 30 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. On Friday, it recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,218 in the national capital, including 14,13,760 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 369, of which 102 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Unvaccinated govt employees will not be allowed to attend office from Oct 16, says DDMA

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Kerala reports 10,691 new cases, 85 deaths

Latest India News