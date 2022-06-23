Delhi's Covid tally doubles in 24 hrs; 1,934 new cases today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital's active cases tally was recorded at 5,755, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 8.10 per cent.

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,934 new Covid cases, almost double from the day before, data provided by the city's health department showed. The national capital's active cases tally was recorded at 5,755, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 8.10 per cent.

The city had reported no deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh infections came out of 23,879 tests conducted the previous day, data said. With these fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 19,27,394 while the death toll stands at 26,242.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 928 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7. 08 per cent and three more fatalities.

