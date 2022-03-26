Delhi's Covid positivity rate rises to 0.44%, 120 fresh cases today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Highlights Delhi on Sunday reported 120 fresh cases of coronavirus, and no deaths.

On Friday, the city had reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,478.

Delhi on Sunday reported 120 fresh cases of coronavirus, and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.44 per cent, data showed.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated. Delhi on Friday had reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and one death.

On multiple days in March, the city has recorded zero fatality count.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 26, it dipped to 322.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 2,902 on March 26, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic, was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 9,805 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 86 (0.88 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 86 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Saturday health department bulletin stated.

(PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Covid infection linked to higher risk of neuropathy, reveals study

Also Read | COVID pandemic: India reports 1,660 new cases with 4,100 deaths in single day

Latest India News