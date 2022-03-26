COVID pandemic: India reports 1,660 new cases with 4,100 deaths in single day.

Highlights
- The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,741 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,20,855
- India saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,660 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,100 deaths (deaths include backlog from some states) due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 26), the country saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,80,436.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,741 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,20,855. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,63,02,714 samples have been tested up to March 25 for COVID-19. Of these 6,58,489 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in the national capital increased to 0.41 percent. With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,64,358 and the death toll has risen to 26,150, the bulletin stated.
As many as 27,644 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said. On Thursday, Delhi had reported 111 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 percent, and one death.
On Wednesday, it had reported 132 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 percent, and no death. On multiple days in March so far, the city has recorded no deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|9901
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|444
|6
|2304193
|45
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|64187
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1363
|1
|716192
|2
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|32
|3
|818151
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|19
|2
|90712
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|134
|2
|1137852
|23
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|455
|35
|1837642
|145
|26149
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|38
|12
|241399
|14
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|295
|4
|1212595
|30
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|368
|22
|973883
|85
|10600
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|205
|280102
|27
|4132
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|134
|22
|448742
|9
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|76
|6
|429706
|22
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1834
|10
|3903201
|117
|40044
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|5629
|289
|6456428
|773
|67550
|10
|64
|74
|18
|Ladakh
|24
|2
|27965
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|132
|3
|1030100
|23
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|4970
|119
|7724214
|255
|143772
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|81
|3
|134865
|6
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|50
|92104
|8
|1593
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1292
|120
|221545
|292
|679
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|28
|4
|34681
|4
|758
|26
|Odisha
|529
|37
|1277677
|9117
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|11
|1
|163801
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|123
|24
|741130
|34
|17738
|29
|Rajasthan
|284
|37
|1272946
|73
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|19
|1
|38662
|451
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|475
|30
|3414075
|71
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|619
|18
|786308
|67
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99951
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|590
|2
|428831
|22
|7691
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|492
|208
|2046502
|253
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|781
|24
|1995057
|83
|21197
|Total#
|21530
|897
|42478087
|2499
|516755
|-4001
|64
|83
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 25th March, +79 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|****For Maharashtra - Inclusion of non covid deaths reported till yesterday (4005) into the death tally of covid deaths (last 24 hrs - 2 deaths) as per media bulletin
|*****For UP - State is under process of reconciliation of duplicate cases and thus, updated media bulletin awaited
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
