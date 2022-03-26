Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 1,660 new cases with 4,100 deaths in single day.

Highlights The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,741 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,20,855

India saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,660 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,100 deaths (deaths include backlog from some states) due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 26), the country saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,80,436.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,741 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,20,855. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,63,02,714 samples have been tested up to March 25 for COVID-19. Of these 6,58,489 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in the national capital increased to 0.41 percent. With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,64,358 and the death toll has risen to 26,150, the bulletin stated.

As many as 27,644 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said. On Thursday, Delhi had reported 111 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 percent, and one death.

On Wednesday, it had reported 132 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 percent, and no death. On multiple days in March so far, the city has recorded no deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 9901 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 444 6 2304193 45 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 64187 1 296 4 Assam 1363 1 716192 2 6639 5 Bihar 32 3 818151 7 12256 6 Chandigarh 19 2 90712 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 134 2 1137852 23 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 455 35 1837642 145 26149 1 1 10 Goa 38 12 241399 14 3830 11 Gujarat 295 4 1212595 30 10942 12 Haryana 368 22 973883 85 10600 13 Himachal Pradesh 205 280102 27 4132 14 Jammu and Kashmir 134 22 448742 9 4750 15 Jharkhand 76 6 429706 22 5315 16 Karnataka 1834 10 3903201 117 40044 2 2 17 Kerala*** 5629 289 6456428 773 67550 10 64 74 18 Ladakh 24 2 27965 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 132 3 1030100 23 10734 21 Maharashtra 4970 119 7724214 255 143772 3 3 22 Manipur 81 3 134865 6 2120 23 Meghalaya 50 92104 8 1593 1 1 24 Mizoram 1292 120 221545 292 679 1 1 25 Nagaland 28 4 34681 4 758 26 Odisha 529 37 1277677 9117 1 1 27 Puducherry 11 1 163801 1962 28 Punjab 123 24 741130 34 17738 29 Rajasthan 284 37 1272946 73 9551 30 Sikkim 19 1 38662 451 31 Tamil Nadu 475 30 3414075 71 38025 32 Telangana 619 18 786308 67 4111 33 Tripura 1 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 590 2 428831 22 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 492 208 2046502 253 23492 36 West Bengal 781 24 1995057 83 21197 Total# 21530 897 42478087 2499 516755 -4001 64 83 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 25th March, +79 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD ****For Maharashtra - Inclusion of non covid deaths reported till yesterday (4005) into the death tally of covid deaths (last 24 hrs - 2 deaths) as per media bulletin *****For UP - State is under process of reconciliation of duplicate cases and thus, updated media bulletin awaited *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

