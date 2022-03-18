Delhi reports 140 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate at 0.43%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Students perform during the 73rd Republic Day parade, at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,633.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 32,444.

Delhi on Friday reported 140 fresh Covid-19 cases, and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.43 per cent.

The active cases were recorded at 602, data revealed. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,633 while the death toll stood at 26,145, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 32,444, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

On February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It dipped to 434 on Wednesday.

The number of containment zones has also lowered to 3,309 as on March 15, according to the official figures.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

