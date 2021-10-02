COVID-19: Delhi reports 33 fresh cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE On Saturday, 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

Delhi reported 33 fresh COVID 19 cases on Saturday and one death with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent, according to a bulletin released by the city health department.

This is the first fatality due to COVID-19 in October in Delhi. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the national capital now stands at 25,088. The total tally of cases on Saturday stands at 14,38,933. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

On Saturday, 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. On Friday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and on Thursday, 47 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month, one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

