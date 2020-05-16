6 new deaths, 438 COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last 24 hours

Image Source : AP With 438 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 9,333.

At least 6 new deaths and 438 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 9,333 including 5,278 active cases, the Delhi Health Department has informed.

438 more #COVID19 cases & 6 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 9333, including 5278 active cases: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/F1umNKtJaH — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said, with six more fatalities reported, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 129.

It, however, said the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 8,895, including 123 deaths. With 438 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 9,333.

