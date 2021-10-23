COVID: Delhi logs 40 fresh cases, no deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi recorded 40 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and zero deaths, pushing the total tally of coronavirus infections to 14,39,566, and death toll to 25,091, the Health Ministry said.

Four fatalities due to Covid have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2, 10, 19 and 22, according to official data.

Only five Covid-related fatalities were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals earlier had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital. The number of active cases decreased to 334 on Saturday from 340 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation were 98 on Saturday, while it was 102 a day before, and the number of containment zones stood at 93, as was on Friday, the bulletin said.

(with PTI inputs)

