Image Source : AP Delhi records 22,933 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 381 deaths

Delhi recorded as many as 24,149 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 10.72 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 17,862. As many as 381 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,811 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants will be imported from France to cope with the demand for medical oxygen as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc. In total, he said that 44 oxygen plants will be set up in the national capital. While 21 will be imported from France, the city government will set up 15. The remaining eight plants will be set up by the Centre.

"We are importing 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants from France. They can be brought to use immediately. These will be installed at different hospitals and this will help us in resolving Oxygen crisis in those hospitals," Kejriwal said while addressing the media here.

The CM added that Delhi government will also import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok to transport liquid medical oxygen at different city hospitals.

The case tally stands at 10,72,065 in the national capital, including 9,58,792 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 98,264, of which 54,578 are in home isolation.

