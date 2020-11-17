Image Source : PTI Only 50 people allowed in marriages as Delhi govt revises COVID-19 guidelines

Not more than 50 people can attend a marriage as Delhi government has issued new guidelines on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Addressing media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said only 50 people are allowed to attend marriage functions in the city. Kejriwal also announced that if required govt can implement lockdown in the national capital.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Govt, that if required, Delhi Govt can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local #COVID19 hotspot, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, the marriage gatherings with an upper limit of 200 persons were allowed in the city. The move comes amid a surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital in the past few days.

