Delhi records 10,774 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far

Delhi on Sunday recorded as many as 10,774 fresh coronavirus cases, the sharpest daily spike this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.25 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,283. Forty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 10,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The previous highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11, 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,374 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 7,25,197 in the national capital, including 6,79,573 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 34,341, of which 17,093 are in home isolation.

