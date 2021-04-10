Delhi Covid restrictions: Metro, DTC buses, restaurants, bars to operate at 50% occupancy. Details

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued new guidelines in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital. The prohibited activities specified in the order came into force with immediate effect and will continue till April 30 or till further orders. On Saturday, Delhi recorded over 7,800 new Covid cases. The positivity rate has also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent for the first time this year. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,374 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi government announces new Covid guidelines: Full List

Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, bars in Delhi allowed to operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

Colleges, coaching institutions to remain closed in Delhi.

Students of class IX-XII allowed to be called to schools for guidance by teachers. Except this, all Delhi government and private schools will remain closed till April 30.

Not more than 20 people allowed in funeral gatherings in the national capital, up to 50 in weddings.

Swimming pools in Delhi to remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national, global events.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings prohibited.

Negative RT-PCR report required for travellers arriving in Delhi from Maharashtra by air, 14-day quarantine for those without report.

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been assessed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in cases during the recent past and therefore, it has become necessary to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in the interest of public health, DDMA stated.

All schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will remain closed, the order stated. However, students of classes IX to XII may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for exams, practicals, internal assessment and project works.

This will be done with the consent of parents and by following the prescribed standard operating procedure issued by the Directorate of Education, it said.

Previously, up to 200 and 100 persons were allowed in open and closed venues, respectively, for wedding ceremonies.

Up to 50 persons were allowed at funeral gatherings.

