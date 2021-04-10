Image Source : PTI Delhi govt directs hospitals to engage 4th-5th year MBBS students, interns, BDS doctors to increase manpower

The Delhi government on Saturday directed all the government hospitals in the national capital to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors, in order to meet the increased demand for manpower amid the ongoing pandemic.

"In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi Govt hospitals are directed to engage 4th & 5th year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted.

"The situation demands for all hands on deck, and we hope to fight this surge soon," Satyendra Jain added.

Jain further said that the tenure of presently working SRs/JRs will be extended for 6 months.

"To combat the rising Covid cases in Delhi & meet the demand of medical personnel, the tenure of presently working SRs/JRs will be extended for 6 months...In addition, candidates will be hired for the vacant posts.," he tweeted.

Delhi recorded as many as 7,897 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.14 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,235. Thirty- nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The case tally stands at 7,14,423 in the national capital. The number of active cases is 28,773, of which 15,266 are in home isolation.

