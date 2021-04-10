Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Delhi records 7,897 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,235

Delhi recorded as many as 7,897 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.14 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,235. Thirty- nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent for the first time this year.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,374 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 7,14,423 in the national capital. The number of active cases is 28,773, of which 15,266 are in home isolation.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had warned that the new cases "could cross" the last single-day spike record registered in November, given the pace of the spread of infection.

