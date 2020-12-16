Delhi records 1,547 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,147

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,547 coronavirus cases; death toll reache 10,147

Delhi recorded as many as 1,547 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 6.11 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,147. Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,042 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,11,994 in the national capital, including 5,88,586 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 13,261, of which 7,745 are in home isolation.

