COVID: Delhi reports 39 new cases, zero deaths

Delhi on Tuesday recorded zero Covid deaths for the third consecutive day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 39 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,085.

The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

As many as 18 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 20 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Sunday, it reported 28 cases of the infection and 41 on Saturday. On Friday, it reported 55 Covid-19 cases and one death.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 66,278 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,38,556 in the national capital, including 14,13,071 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 400, of which 9127 are in home isolation.

