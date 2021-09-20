Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fresh guidelines issued for festive season in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines to maintain law and order and communal harmony in view of the upcoming Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra festivals and Chehallum. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for strict compliance with the instructions given by the state government, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Kumar Awasthi

Public movement and traffic should not be affected due to Durga Puja and Ramlila Pandals

The idols should be installed in traditional but empty spaces

Size of the idols should be kept as small as possible

There should not be more people than the capacity of the ground

Small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols and minimum number of people should be involved in the immersion programmes

All COVID-19 protocols should be strictly followed at the time of idol immersion

Suspicious vehicles should be checked by putting up barriers and police check posts

Rules of the Motor Vehicles Act should be strictly followed

Special attention should be given to public facilities like electricity, drinking water and cleanliness

