Uttar Pradesh govt revises lockdown guidelines: 100 people allowed in weddings, other gatherings

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now issued fresh that no more than 100 persons will be allowed at a time in weddings and other functions in view of the Coovid pandemic.

According to an order by the state's additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100 from the existing limit of 50.

A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed in both open and enclosed places.

The guests will have to adhere to safety protocols that include wearing masks and sanitizers.

Social distancing will have to be strictly followed while making seating arrangements, besides making proper arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organised.

The responsibility of complying with these conditions will be that of organizers, the order said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 193.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 193.

