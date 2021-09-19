Follow us on Image Source : PTI Negating Rama, Krishna, fleeing to Italy nature of particular party: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took an apparent dig at the Congress Party as he said that negating Rama and Krishna and fleeing to Italy in times of calamity are the nature of the people of a particular party. The statement was particularly directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Without naming Gandhi, Adityanath in an address said, “People of one party flee to Italy in the times of calamity. UP helped their family members become prime ministers but they go abroad and criticise the state and the country,”.

“They want everything from Uttar Pradesh but criticising and humiliating its people and making comments on gods and goddess are their tendency. Negating Ram and Krishna is part of their habit. This is what happens if someone is a Hindu by accident,” he further added.

Referring to the 'bulldozer' jibe by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, “There is only one remedy for those who illegally encroach upon the government land and the people’s property – bulldozers."

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said "during the previous government, people of eastern Uttar Pradesh used to be submerged in floods and children and citizens used to suffer from encephalitis and dengue”.

“At that time, the people responsible (to manage it) were busy enjoying dances of film personalities in Saifai. I do not understand how people forget the interests of the nation and society. If the country is strong, everyone will be strong together,” he said.

In his address, the chief minister termed the country’s interest above all, including one’s personal interests. "Personal desires, method of worship, freedom of faith and religion are secondary before the 'rashtra dharma.' You all have to provide the right vision to the society and show the right path, it is for you to decide whether you want a government of riots and mafia or a Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Meanwhile, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh criticized the CM for his 'abba jaan' remark that he made at a program in Kushinagar. Singh said, "The language used by the UP chief minister tarnishes democracy, and it is aimed at dividing the society."

