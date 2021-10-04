COVID: Delhi reports 34 cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 34,038 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 34 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,088. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 22 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.10 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 34,038 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,39,000 in the national capital, including 14,13,514 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 398, of which 118 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: Covid restrictions extended till October 19. Check details

ALSO READ: India logs 20,799 fresh Covid cases, 180 deaths; active cases lowest in 200 days

Latest India News