Uttarakhand: Covid restrictions extended till October 19. Check details

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced restrictions in the state till October 19. The restrictions have been extended in view of the coronavirus situation.

As per the new order, the Covid curfew will come into effect from October 5, 6 am and will remain in force till October 19.

During previous relaxations, wedding ceremonies were allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration.

The attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a negative report not older than 72 hours.

Government offices were allowed to function with 100 percent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

