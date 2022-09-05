Delhi: Massive fire near Chandni Chowk metro station; cooling operations underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Fire at a building near Chandni Chowk metro station

Delhi: A fire incident was reported from a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in the national capital late on Sunday. According to the details, as many as 35 fire tenders had rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze.

The fire incident was reported to have taken place around 10.40 pm.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known.

Commenting on the incident, Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said, "Over 100 fire officers are deployed here along with 35 fire tenders. Fire has been controlled but cooling op is being done from outside as a part of the building has fallen. No casualty reported, it'll take time to douse off fire completely."

Earlier on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a fire broke out at a wedding pandal in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

The officer said the wedding pandal that caught fire was about 5,000 square yards in size.

A car too was damaged in the blaze, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

