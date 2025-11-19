Delhi blast: JeM raising funds for 'Fidayeen squad' against India using Pakistani app 'Sadapay,' say sources Delhi blast: A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on November 10, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Amid an ongoing probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast, which killed 13 people and left several injured, investigating agencies have uncovered major leads pointing to a larger terror conspiracy orchestrated from across the border. According to sources, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is actively raising funds to prepare a fidayeen (suicide) squad to target India.

During the investigation, agencies identified a digital hawala network being used to channel money to operatives. JeM has allegedly been accepting donations through Pakistani digital payment platforms, including the e-wallet app Sadapay, enabling quick and covert transfers of funds to terrorists.

According to the sources, the digital funding trail is now under close scrutiny, with investigators focusing on the network's handlers, cross-border beneficiaries, and the emerging plot to involve women into the conspiracy. The probe into the blast and its wider terror links is ongoing.

It is pertinent to mention that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, which left at least 13 people dead, injured over 20, and gutted several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators, and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

