Faridabad terror module: Kashmiri girls' photos found in Dr Adil's phone, honeytrap angle under probe A fresh update in the Faridabad terror module case has surfaced after ATS recovered sensitive photos from accused Dr Adil's phone, triggering suspicion of a honeytrap plot. The investigation spans Lucknow, Kanpur, Integral University and Ayodhya contacts linked to the accused.

Faridabad:

A fresh revelation has emerged in the Faridabad terror module case days after Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Dr Adil Ahmad Dar from Saharanpur. According to sources, several photographs and videos of Kashmiri girls have been recovered from the accused's mobile phone. Investigators now suspect that Dr Adil may have been preparing to use honeytrap tactics to lure doctors and other individuals as part of a larger terror conspiracy.

The ATS is examining whether Dr Adil had already honey-trapped someone or was in the final stages of planning the operation. Officials believe he needed land on the outskirts of Saharanpur to set up what is being termed as a terror factory. This raised concerns that he might have been attempting to ensnare people with the motive of acquiring land and expanding the module.

Why was a Lucknow doctor questioned?

The probe has revealed that Dr Shaheen, who is linked to the Faridabad module, played a crucial role. This is why the ATS is closely investigating her and her brother, Dr Parvez. ATS officers contacted a doctor from the surgery department at Era Medical College in Lucknow for questioning. The link emerged because the doctor had studied at the same Kanpur college where Dr Shaheen once taught.

What is Dr Parvez's connection to the network?

Information suggests that Dr Shaheen's brother, Dr Parvez, completed certain courses from the same Kanpur medical college. This led ATS officials to question the Era Medical College surgeon about both siblings. The investigation is focusing on understanding how deeply the two were involved and whether they recruited others in the network.

ATS officers are reaching out to students who were taught by Dr Shaheen and gathering information about her activities. They have also collected a detailed background of Dr Parvez from Integral University, including records of students he taught. Special attention is being given to those from Jammu and Kashmir, considering the suspected terror links.

Who was Dr Parvez in touch with in Ayodhya?

It is to be noted here that a critical aspect of the investigation revolves around Dr Parvez's past training stint in Ayodhya. Agencies have obtained a preliminary list of individuals he was possibly in contact with during that period. They aim to interrogate these individuals soon to decode any plans linked to the sensitive date of December 6. Every detail is being closely monitored to unravel the broader conspiracy, officials said.

