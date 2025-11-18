Big revelation in Faridabad terror module: 'Biryani', 'Dawat' were used as codewords for plotting blast Red Fort blast: The terrorist doctors used the names of food and drinks as codewords to communicate on an encrypted app. 'Biryani' was used as the code word for explosives and 'Dawat' was used as the code word for day of attack.

New Delhi:

Another big revelation has come to limelight on Tuesday in Faridabad terror module with relation to Red Fort blast case. 'Biryani' and 'Dawat' were used as the codewords of the white-collar terror module. The terrorist plot was being hatched in the name of food. All these terrorist doctors used the names of food and drinks as codewords to communicate on an encrypted app. 'Biryani' was used as the code word for explosives and 'Dawat' was used as the code word for day of attack.

Biryani is ready means get ready for the feast

According to security agencies, when the message "Biryani is ready... get ready for the feast" appeared in the chat, it meant that the bomb was also ready and an attack was imminent.

Four doctors involved in the white-collar terror module—Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Un Nabi, Shahina Saeed, and Adeel Ham Radar—were discussing bombs and attacks under the guise of cooking.

ED conducts searches at various places linked to Al Falah University

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Al Falah University of Faridabad, the varsity central to the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said.

Multiple teams of the federal probe agency raided at least 25 premises of the Al Falah trust and University establishment since 5:15 am, they said.

Teams of the agency raided an office location in Delhi's Okhla area with a security cordon being provided by the police and paramilitary forces.

Red Fort blast case: Death toll rises to 15

Fifteen persons have been killed in the blast that took place on November 10 near the iconic monument in Delhi and the role of a number of doctors linked to the University and in Kashmir is under the scanner of the anti-terror probe agencies.

"The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities, use of shell companies, accommodation entities and money laundering.

The role of Al-Falah Trust and related entities is under investigation," an ED official said.

The official said "key" personnel overseeing finance and administration of the trust and the University have also been covered in the raids.

The agency has taken cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case. Till now, the NIA has arrested two persons, stated to be the alleged close aides of "suicide bomber" Dr Umar Nabi.

