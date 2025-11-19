Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui remanded to 13-day ED custody amid probe into Delhi blast The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman and founder of Al Falah University on the charge of money laundering.

New Delhi:

A local court in Delhi sent Al Falah University's chairman and founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. The order was given by the Saket Court where Siddiqui was produced late Tuesday night after his arrest. In an official statement, the ED said Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah Group, was arrested under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. The action was taken on the basis of key information and evidence recovered during searches conducted at premises linked to the Al Falah Group.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. The FIRs alleged that Al Falah University in Faridabad, had made false claims regarding its accreditation status. The allegations included the following: Al Falah University falsely claimed to have NAAC accreditation, it also falsely stated that it was recognised under section 12 B of the University Grants Commission Act. These claims were allegedly made to mislead students, parents and the general public for financial gain. The UGC has clarified that Al Falah University is listed only as a state private university under section 2 f. It has never applied for recognition under section 12 B.

ED raids against Al Falah University

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED conducted simultaneous searches in Delhi-NCR against the trustees and promoters of Al Falah University, the varsity central to the Red Fort area car blast case, officials said. Multiple teams of the federal probe agency raided at least 25 premises of the Al Falah trust and University establishment since 5:15 am, they said. Teams of the agency also raided an office location in Delhi's Okhla area with a security cordon being provided by the police and paramilitary forces. "The operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities, use of shell companies, accommodation entities and money laundering. The role of Al-Falah Trust and related entities is under investigation," news agency PTI reported quoting an ED official.

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui's younger brother arrested

Earlier this week, younger brother of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police from Hyderabad in connection with nearly 25-year-old fraud cases. A reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for the arrest of accused Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui (50), the younger brother of Faridabad-based Al Falah University's Chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, an official said. He was arrested in connection with three cases registered in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town for alleged investment fraud of around Rs 40 lakh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia told reporters. Notably, Al Falah University is under investigation following the arrest of some doctors in connection with the November 10 high-intensity blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, which left at least 13 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

